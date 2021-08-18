Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
SNP Government likely to lose if indyref2 bid goes to court – ex-civil servant

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 1.53pm
The Scottish Government is expected to legislate for another referendum if requests are refused (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The Scottish Government would be likely to lose a court battle over another independence referendum, a former senior civil servant has said.

SNP policy is to legislate in Holyrood for another vote if the UK Government rejects requests to devolve the necessary powers needed to hold one.

Such legislation would inevitably be approved by Holyrood given the majority of pro-independence MSPs, but it would then be challenged by Westminster in court.

The UK Government and unionists north of the border have been loath to say whether they would take the matter that far, but a plan laid out by the SNP earlier this year said it would “vigorously” oppose such a challenge.

Professor Ciaran Martin
Professor Martin was speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former civil servant Professor Ciaran Martin, who was constitution director at the Cabinet Office between 2011 and 2014 and even sat alongside then prime minister David Cameron during the signing of the Edinburgh Agreement in 2012 – which granted the powers for the 2014 referendum – has said he does not think the Scottish Government would win any such court case.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Book Festival on Wednesday, Prof Martin said: “Holyrood will begin to legislate for a referendum anyway, probably at some point next year, and it will likely end up in court.

“I think, but I’m not a lawyer nor can anyone predict court cases with confidence, but I think the Scottish Government will lose.”

He added that even if a referendum is granted in court, there could be other obstacles put in the way of another vote.

“Ultimately, I think that even if they pull off a surprise win, Westminster could change the law, they could refuse to recognise the result or unionists could boycott the vote,” he said.

“My point here is that in law the smooth path to independence sought by Scottish nationalists depends entirely on Westminster’s acquiescence, so if Westminster withholds that acquiescence then there’s a stalemate.

“We’re heading for a stalemate and how a stalemate plays out is something I can’t predict.”

Prof Martin, who now teaches at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government, also looked at recent polling on independence, which has shown a drop in support from its peak last year.

One poll for STV News previously put support for independence as high as 58%, but studies done since the turn of the year have shown a slide in support.

“The union in 2021 is in better shape than in 2020, but apart from that the prospects for it are in worst shape than any time, I would venture, since the 1760s,” he said.

“It’s not even, in my view, better than it was on the morning of September 19 2014 (the day after the first referendum).”

The former civil servant said the 45% vote in favour of independence in 2014 was an “astonishing figure”, adding: “That seems to have established a floor, not a ceiling in terms of support for independence.”

