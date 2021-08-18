Somerville: Covid funding to increase teacher numbers to become permanent

Temporary funding which helped to recruit 1,400 teachers and 250 support staff during the pandemic has been made permanent by the Scottish Government.

Some £80 million was allocated last year to increase the number of teachers in Scotland’s schools, but Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said the cash will be added to the annual local authority settlement from April next year.

As a result, the teachers recruited will be able to continue on a permanent basis without fear of a funding gap resulting in them losing their jobs.

The extra money is on top of further funding increases announced earlier this month to recruit a further 1,000 teachers and 500 support staff, which has also been made permanent.

Ms Somerville said: “Our priority for Covid education recovery is to ensure the highest quality of learning and teaching.

“Our schools have shouldered significant disruption as they tackle the unparalleled challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is why it is imperative that we do everything we can to support councils to recruit permanent teachers and support staff.

“This funding will provide local authorities with the certainty they need in order to plan their future permanent workforce requirements.”

Gail McGregor, the resources spokeswoman for local authority body Cosla welcomed the funding, but said more would need to be done to address recruitment issues for local authorities.

“I welcome this additional baselined funding that will support councils to better plan and resource for education recovery even better than they are already doing,” she said.

“The educational needs, as well as the health and wellbeing of our children and young people, are an absolute priority for all of us.

“Having the ability to recruit with greater certainty, both teachers and support staff, is a key element of how councils can ensure the delivery of the most effective experience for all.”

Adding: “As I have previously said, we do, however, look forward to continuing to work with Government to address broader recruitment and retention needs that councils are facing so that we can continue to deliver the highest all-round quality of education to all.”