Politics / Scottish politics

Expert group set up to plan for future pandemics

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.03am
The first meeting of the committee is due to take place on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Government has established a new expert group to plan for future pandemics.

The standing committee on pandemics will ensure Scotland is prepared for other new viruses sweeping through the country.

Professor Linda Bauld, the chair of public health at Edinburgh University, will chair the committee for its first meeting on Thursday while a chairperson is sought, while membership will also include Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.

Prof Bauld said: “It is critical for scientists and officials to work alongside each other to make sure Scotland can meet the challenges infectious diseases will throw at us in the future.

“I’m delighted to be a part of starting that process.”

Dr Smith added: “This committee will play a vital role in considering a broad range of scientific and technical advice, including both human and animal health.

Professor Linda Bauld
Professor Linda Bauld will be the interim chair of the committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It will also look at wider behavioural and societal factors which could affect how we respond to a pandemic in the future.”

It is unclear who else will be on the committee, although the Scottish Government said it will be made up of “leading scientists and medical specialists”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland’s world-class scientific expertise has been evident throughout the pandemic and this committee will help ensure we are as ready as we can be for any future threat.

“The immediate challenge will be to continue to ensure we can respond to the current pandemic, but we know that infectious disease outbreaks could become more frequent in the coming decade.

“Our public health capacity has been significantly strengthened across Scotland as a result of Covid-19 to manage outbreaks both at national and local level.

“This new committee will help bolster our readiness.”

