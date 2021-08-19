Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
Scottish politics

Most Scots back online system to catch dangerous drivers, poll finds

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.04pm
Cycling UK say 40 of 45 UK police forces already use such a system (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cycling UK say 40 of 45 UK police forces already use such a system (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish public would back an online system to help catch dangerous drivers and make the country’s roads safer, according to a new poll.

In the YouGov survey for the Cycling UK charity, 59% said they would support an online system which would allow people to upload and report footage of dangerous driving to Police Scotland.

Just 17% of respondents were against the idea.

Cycling UK says 40 of 45 UK police forces already use such a system, suggesting they have saved the equivalent of 29 years of police time in just three years.

Jim Densham, the charity’s campaigns and policy manager for Scotland, said: “The Scottish public want to see this life-saving measure brought in.

“The evidence shows it will save police time and hold dangerous drivers to account.

“The decision is a no-brainer and we hope the Government will work with Police Scotland to make our roads safer as soon as possible.

“Introducing this new system would be a signal of intent from both the Government and Police Scotland on making good on the Vision Zero target.

“Road crime is real crime – the submission of video evidence will help ensure it is dealt with appropriately, while also freeing up valuable police time to deal with other serious crimes.”

Edmund King
AA president Edmund King said a majority of road users support such a scheme (AA/PA)

The charity suggests a camera footage system would make it easier to report and prosecute road crimes while saving police between eight and 12 hours on average per case.

In February this year the Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland published “Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030” with “an ambitious long-term goal where no-one is seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050” – the Vision Zero target.

The following month, Cycling UK was one of 33 organisations to write a joint letter to Police Scotland calling for such a system to be brought in, along with the AA and RAC.

AA president Edmund King said: “There is now evidence that the majority of road users, including drivers, and a major coalition of road and safety groups support a camera footage reporting system to make the roads safer in Scotland.

“AA members have been supportive of our Think Bikes sticker campaign for some years and this initiative, targeted at dangerous drivers and riders, can further improve road safety for all.”

