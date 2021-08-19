Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Scottish Government launches loan scheme for farmers and crofters

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.05pm
The Scottish Government has launched a loan scheme for crofters and farmers (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Scottish Government has launched a loan scheme for crofters and farmers (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Government has launched a loan scheme for crofters and farmers.

A total of £337 million is available to those in agriculture, which could see each given up to £133,638.

Letters will be sent to eligible crofters and farmers this week and the first payments will be made in September.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said: “Our absolute priority is ensuring farmers and crofters receive their payments and this scheme will ensure that farmers can access this support at the earliest ever point.

“There are a number of challenges arising from Brexit including around food supplies. We are continuing to support our farmers and crofters so that we we can maintain domestic food security and help secure local supply chains.

“Farmers and crofters have worked incredibly hard to keep us all supplied throughout the challenges brought by Brexit and the Covid pandemic and it is essential that they have the cash flow they need to continue operating.

“For the first time they will be able to accept their loan online, this will enable us to process the loan payments even faster than before.

“I would encourage anyone who would like to accept their loan offer to do so as soon as possible to allow us to process these important payments as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier