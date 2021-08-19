Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / Scottish politics

Coronavirus cases still rising 10 days after move beyond Level 0

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 2.39pm
New figures show coronavirus cases in Scotland are continuing to rise 10 days after the country left the levels system of restrictions (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Coronavirus cases in Scotland are continuing to rise 10 days after the country left the levels system of restrictions, according to the latest figures.

Daily data from the Scottish Government shows 3,367 new cases were recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of people testing positive in Scotland to 373,143.

Seven deaths were also registered, taking the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,058.

A total of 2,538 new cases were recorded on Wednesday – the highest since even before the move to Level 0, when there were 2,636 cases on July 14.

Thursday marks the highest number of cases since 3,799 were recorded the week before, on July 7.

Scotland moved beyond Level 0 of the restrictions on August 9, having entered the lowest tier of measures brought in as a result of the pandemic on July 19.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.0%, up from 7.5% the previous day.

A total of 317 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down seven on the previous day, with 33 patients in intensive care, a fall of six.

So far, 4,068,806 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,512,673 have received their second dose.

Wednesday also brought the latest data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) which showed 41 fatalities mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate registered in the week from August 9-15.

This was 12 fewer than the previous week and takes the total number of people who have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus to 10,464.

