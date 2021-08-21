Three more Covid deaths recorded as positivity rate continues to grow

Scotland has recorded three more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate continues to climb.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,070.

Scottish Government figures show the number of new cases recorded is 3,464, a small drop on the previous 24 hours but the third day in a row cases have totalled more than 3,000.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.9%, up from 10.6% the previous day.

A total of 320 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by eight on the previous day, with 32 patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 4,075,555 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,541,708 have had their second.