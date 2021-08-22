Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
No new Covid deaths reported but positivity rate stays above 10%

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 2.31pm
The test positivity rate remains above 10% (Andrew Milligan/PA)
No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours but 3,190 new cases have been confirmed, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,070.

The number of new cases is above 3,000 for the fourth day in a row.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.8%, down from 10.9% the previous day.

A total of 338 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 18 on the previous day, with 34 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 4,079,496 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,556,947 have had their second.

