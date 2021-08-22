Education Secretary isolating after positive Covid test

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ms Somerville announced the news on Twitter, saying she has lost her sense of smell.

After losing my sense of smell yesterday I went for a COVID test which has come back positive. I’ll now self isolate and continue to work from home. Keep yourself and others safe and please take a test if you have any symptoms. — Shirley-Anne Somerville (@S_A_Somerville) August 22, 2021

It is not clear if the Education Secretary has recently met in person with other members of the Scottish Cabinet or MSPs.

