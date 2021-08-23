Watchdog seeks cancellation of care home’s registration

A watchdog has launched legal action seeking to have a care home’s registration cancelled over “serious and significant concerns” about the quality of care.

The Care Inspectorate said inspectors identified “significant concerns” when they made unannounced visits to Rowandale Nursing Home in Glasgow in July and August.

The watchdog issued a “letter of serious concern” requiring safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home as well as improved working practices and care of people in the home in the Pollokshields area.

It has now launched legal action as it said that further inspection and monitoring identified none of the required improvements raised in the letter or previous inspections have been met, while inspectors also identified “further serious concerns”.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “Because of this, and because the improvements required have not been made, we have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

“This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with partners including Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time.”

The Care Inspectorate said an inspection identified “serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Rowandale Nursing Home in Glasgow”.

The spokesman added: “We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents.”

However a spokeswoman for Rowandale Nursing Home suggested the facility may not even remain open.

She told the PA news agency: “We regret to inform you that our lovely care home was not able to sustain financially due to the Covid outbreak of last year.

“Despite having new leadership management in place last year in September and their investment of time and money for the wellbeing of residents and staff, we were not able to sustain this care home.

“The care home residents will be missed and we are trying our best to relocate them to new care homes with the help of stakeholders and wish them all to have a safe departure.

“We will be cooperating with all the agencies in order to ensure the safety and care of the residents are looked after.

“The management tried their best along with the staff members to save this lovely care home.”