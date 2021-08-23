Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland records 3,189 new coronavirus cases as test positivity tops 12%

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 2.38pm
The number of positive coronavirus tests in Scotland is again above 3,000 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, but 3,189 new cases have been confirmed, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,070.

Register offices are generally closed at the weekend, which can affect the number of deaths able to be recorded.

Although the number of new cases has dropped by one since the previous day, the test positivity rate has risen from 10.8% to 12.4% in the same period.

The number of new cases remains above 3,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Numbers of coronavirus patients in hospital and intensive care have also risen.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 18 on the previous day, with 41 patients in intensive care, up by seven.

So far, 4,082,698 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,572,042 have had their second.

