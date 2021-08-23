Scotland records 3,189 new coronavirus cases as test positivity tops 12%

No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, but 3,189 new cases have been confirmed, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,070.

Register offices are generally closed at the weekend, which can affect the number of deaths able to be recorded.

Although the number of new cases has dropped by one since the previous day, the test positivity rate has risen from 10.8% to 12.4% in the same period.

2,642,458 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,189 to 386,591 The number of deaths of people who tested positive remains at 8,070 Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/UMy7I2F7we — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 23, 2021

The number of new cases remains above 3,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Numbers of coronavirus patients in hospital and intensive care have also risen.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 18 on the previous day, with 41 patients in intensive care, up by seven.

So far, 4,082,698 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,572,042 have had their second.