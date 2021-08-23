Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Chief nursing officer Amanda Croft steps down

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 3.40pm
A new chief nursing officer will take over in October (Peter Byrne/PA)
A new chief nursing officer will take over in October (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scotland’s chief nursing officer Amanda Croft is standing down from her role after less than a year.

The Scottish Government said she was leaving for personal reasons.

Ms Croft, a former chief executive of NHS Grampian, started as chief nursing officer in February as Professor Fiona McQueen retired.

Amanda Croft
Amanda Croft started in the role earlier this year (Scottish Government)

The position will be covered by the team of deputy chief nursing officers until Professor Alex McMahon takes over on an interim basis in October.

Prof McMahon is executive director of nursing and midwifery at NHS Lothian.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I would like to thank Amanda for all her hard work as chief nursing officer and I am very sorry to see her leave.

“Since taking up the role she has played a key part in our response to the pandemic, and has brought enormous knowledge and experience to the role.

“I wish her all the best for the future.

“I also welcome Alex McMahon to the role of interim chief nursing officer.

“With his strong professional background I am confident he will bring excellent leadership, and help us to continue our work to get the health service back on track after the challenges of the past year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier