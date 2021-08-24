‘No single reason’ for spike in Dumfries and Galloway Covid cases

There is “no single reason” for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Dumfries and Galloway, chief medical officer Gregor Smith has said.

The region had the highest rate of cases in Scotland for the week ending August 15, with the local NHS board saying there had been a “very large jump” in positive tests.

At that point, the weekly infection rate was 275.1 per 100,000 people.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has urged anyone who has not been vaccinated to come forward.

Nicola Sturgeon and Dr Smith were asked about the recent increase in cases, at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

The First Minister said cases were rising sharply in Dumfries and Galloway, though most parts of the country were also seeing steep rises.

The surge has already had an impact in some hospitals, she said.

Dr Smith said: “Dumfries and Galloway is an area that we’ve been tracking for a week or so because it’s one of the first areas in Scotland that we started to see this rise in cases becoming apparent.

“No one single reason or driver for that rise in cases that we’re seeing in that area – we’re seeing a kind of diffuse rate of increase across the communities there.”

He asked people to keep in-person meetings to a minimum to prevent the virus spreading further.