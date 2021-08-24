Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Contact tracers no longer calling people infected with Covid-19 by default

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 3.25pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said contact tracers will now only call high risk people, with text messaging to be used by default (Jane Barlow/PA)
Contact tracers will no longer call people infected with coronavirus unless they are deemed to be high risk, Scotland’s Health Secretary has announced.

Humza Yousaf confirmed that people who test positive for Covid-19 will be texted by default with public health advice and asked to provide details of close contacts online.

Only those who have been in a higher-risk setting, such as a hospital or on holiday abroad, will be called by contact tracers despite attempts to increase staff numbers to deal with growing pressure on the Test and Protect system.

Mr Yousaf said: “Our Test and Protect workforce continue to play a vital role in the battle against this pandemic and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all their efforts.

“Case numbers have increased recently and we have taken a number of steps to ensure the Test and Protect system continues to operate well under increasing pressure.

“We have supported recruitment processes in local health boards and bolstered the number of staff in the National Contact Centre.

“Our Test and Protect teams are also prioritising calls to cases deemed to be high risk and this is where the public can play their part.

“We are also asking anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 to provide details of their contacts as soon as they are asked by Test and Protect, using our online tracing form, so that our teams can work quickly to offer advice to those most at risk.

“The majority of people comply when asked to self-isolate and we are thankful for the important role they continue to play in stopping transmission of Covid-19.

“While we are in the process of emerging from the pandemic, case rates at the moment underline the fact that this virus is still with us.”

