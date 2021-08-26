Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Anti-racism resources to help ‘decolonise’ school curriculum

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.50pm
Education Scotland has produced a number of different resources which encourage an anti-racist ethos throughout the education system (David Jones/PA)
Education Scotland has produced a number of different resources which encourage an anti-racist ethos throughout the education system (David Jones/PA)

New learning materials for teachers in Scotland aim to embed anti-racism in all aspects of school life.

Education Scotland has produced a number of different resources which encourage an anti-racist ethos throughout the education system.

The guidance says that pupils should “routinely see language, content and imagery that reflects the diversity of culture, identities, and experiences, including their own”.

It says “normalising” diversity is a more powerful approach than one-off lessons which celebrate difference, as these can have unintended consequences of “othering” those from minority groups.

It also promotes “decolonising” the curriculum in order to challenge longstanding biases and omissions.

The guidance says: “(Decolonising) reflects the concern that literature, cultures, successes and histories of groups impacted by racism are not sufficiently evident in the curriculum, and that the historical role of Scotland in the colonies and in the slave trade has not been consistently explored and acknowledged within the curriculum.”

Research over the past two decades has found that racism is part of everyday life for ethnic minority pupils, even if examples of overt racism are rare, the guidance says.

As well as Education Scotland’s guidance, an anti-racist toolkit for teachers has been produced alongside a guide to anti-racist curriculum development from the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Racism of any form has no place in Scotland, which is why embedding anti-racism into the ethos and practice of our education system is imperative.

“This new Education Scotland guidance builds on existing resources available and was developed in collaboration with a range of young people, education practitioners and organisations with lived experience of racism and expertise in addressing it.

Coronavirus – Sun Aug 22, 2021
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville welcomed the new guidance (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Our schools and our curriculum seek to promote and inspire a sense of belonging, inclusion and social justice for learners, practitioners and the wider community.

“Having an education system that provides an opportunity for anti-racism learning, debate and leadership is crucial in our attempt to eradicate racism in wider society.”

Gayle Gorman, chief executive of Education Scotland, said: “It is essential that all our children and young people develop an understanding of the world around them and how it has been shaped, as well as an appreciation of the contribution made by people from a range of cultures and identities.

“Our new resource will support the profession to teach and build a society which advances equality and actively rejects and challenges racial discrimination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier