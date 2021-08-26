Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid cases fall below 5,000 but deaths hit highest level in more than a month

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 3.34pm
A teenager receives a Covid vaccination at the Barrhead Foundry near Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland have dropped back below 5,000, but the number of deaths registered in a 24-hour period has hit the highest level for more than a month.

The latest data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday shows there were 4,925 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

This is lower than the record number of 5,021 cases notified on Wednesday, but it remains the second highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

Fourteen deaths were also recorded in the daily figures – the highest number since July 22.

It brings the total death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,099.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.5%, up from 11% the previous day.

Hospital numbers continue to rise as the NHS struggles to deal with increased pressure.

A total of 426 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 35 on the previous day, with 47 patients in intensive care, up three.

On Wednesday, NHS Lanarkshire announced it had temporarily postponed the majority of non-urgent elective procedures for the next couple of weeks due to “unprecedented pressures”.

NHS Borders has cancelled scheduled routine operations for two weeks up to September 5, while NHS Lothian did the same temporarily last month.

