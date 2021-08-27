Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JCVI urged to act ‘quickly’ on Covid vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.22pm
Scotland will be ‘ready to go’ with vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds, if this is recommended by the JCVI (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland will be “ready to go” with a Covid vaccination programme for 12 to 15 year olds as soon as experts give the go-ahead for them to be jagged, the country’s national clinical director has said.

Professor Jason Leitch made the commitment as the First Minister urged the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to make a decision “quickly” on whether youngsters in the age group should receive the injections.

Her comments came as coronavirus cases across Scotland have soared, with a record 6,835 new infections reported on Friday.

With schools having returned in Scotland earlier in August, Nicola Sturgeon stressed the importance of a decision being made on whether to vaccinate more secondary school pupils.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged the JCVI to make a decision ‘quickly’ on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds (Robert Perry/PA)

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 are already being given the Pfizer vaccine, in line with JCVI advice.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, said: “I really hope that the JCVI feel that the evidence allows them very, very soon to recommend vaccination for all 12 to 17-year-olds.”

Prof Leitch added: “We are ready for when that advice comes, the vaccination programme is ready to go.”

Ms Sturgeon said “ideally” a decision on this would have been taken in time to allow secondary school pupils to get vaccinated before going back to school after summer.

She noted: “Scottish schools go back earlier than elsewhere in the UK and I would have ideally liked that to have been the case before our schools go back, but the sooner we get to that point where the JCVI feels the evidence allows them to make that recommendation, I hope they do that quickly.

“There are many countries across the world that are already vaccinating 12 to 17-year-olds, clearly there are expert groups there who think this is safe to do.

“I suppose if I was making a plea to the JCVI, it is not for me to tell them what decision to reach, they have got to do that on the basis of the evidence, but please make it quickly.

“Because I would really like, assuming we get advice saying it is safe to do, I would really like to get on with vaccinating 12 to 17 year olds as quickly as we possibly can.”

