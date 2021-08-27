Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Politics / Scottish politics

2% of Scots most at risk from Covid have not yet ventured out their home

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 3.36pm
Research found 2% of Scots classed as being most at risk from Covid had not left their house, despite restrictions easing (Johnny Green/PA)
More than half of Scots classed as being at the highest risk from coronavirus feel uncomfortable about restrictions being eased – and one in 50 have still not left the house.

More than 4,600 people deemed to be at the “highest clinical risk from Covid-19” took part in a survey for the Scottish Government.

The online research was conducted in July – at a point when many restrictions had been lifted – and involved some of those who had been asked to shield at the start of the pandemic.

Fifty-nine per cent of respondents said they felt “uncomfortable about the move towards Level 0 and beyond in Scotland”.

While 98% said they had had both doses of coronavirus vaccine, 24% said they had not met people from outside of their own household outdoors.

In addition, 50% had not met friends or family from other households inside, 14% had never visited shops and 79% had not been on public transport since the start of the pandemic.

The research also found 2% of respondents had chosen not to leave their home for any reason.

The report said: “While the proportion might be relatively small, this points to people who were potentially still very fearful of coronavirus and were taking measures over and above the advice to keep themselves safe.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it had been possible for Scotland to take “a less restrictive approach” to the pandemic because of the impact of the vaccination programme.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she recognises that people remain anxious (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

But she said: “We can’t be complacent about this virus and if you are particularly vulnerable I can understand that you and your carers are feeling even more anxious than the general population right now.”

She also urged people to continue to follow Covid guidance “for the sake of people who are more vulnerable”.

She said: “None of this easy for anybody, and I really understand that. I will try with my advisers to take the most proportionate decisions… to take the decisions that are best overall to keep the country as a whole as safe as possible.”

The Scottish Government carried out the research to try and gain a “deeper understanding of the lived experiences of people at highest risk”.

The report said the survey was “not statistically representative of the wider shielding population as it does not represent the make-up of the highest risk list”, but added that “the sample is robust and gives a strong indication of the behaviours and attitudes of the group”.

