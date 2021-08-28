Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland records eight coronavirus deaths and 5,858 new cases

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 2.46pm
Another 5,858 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland has reported 5,858 new cases of coronavirus, almost a thousand fewer than Friday’s record high.

But there have been eight more deaths of people who had recently tested positive for Covid-19, double the previous day’s figure.

Scottish Government figures for Saturday show that 14.2% of 43,450 tests came back positive.

A further 13,998 vaccinations were carried out in the past 24 hours – the lowest figure since February.

Of those, 2,615 were first doses and 11,383 were second doses, taking the total figures to 4,098,078 and 3,640,865 respectively.

As of Friday there were 494 people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus, an increase of 15 from the previous day.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by two to 49.

At a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon announced 6,835 new cases in the past 24 hours – the second time in a week that a record daily figure has been reported.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government was closely monitoring any rise in serious illnesses and “people being hospitalised”.

“In the past seven days we have reported more new cases than at any previous time in the pandemic, although I refer back to my point about higher levels of testing, but case numbers have roughly doubled over the course of the past seven days,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“It’s important to point out that case numbers are rising across the UK just now, but after a period of slower increases in Scotland the rise here is particularly sharp at the moment.

“That is possibly, at least in part, a reflection of the fact that our schools return earlier, with the increased interactions that come with that.”

She added that the vaccination programme had “significantly weakened” but not “completely broken” the link between cases and serious illness.

