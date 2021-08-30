Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
Scottish politics

Football mental health project receives extra £100,000

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 11.23am
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

A mental health project using football to bring men together has received an extra £100,000 in funding.

The Changing Room aims to improve mental wellbeing among men aged 30 to 64 through the power of football.

Participants can chat about their team with other fans and take part in various events in the 12-week programme.

The new funding from the Scottish Government will go towards an initiative called Extra Time, delivered by the charity SAMH, which will allow men to explore how they view themselves.

The Changing Room began at Hibernian FC’s Easter Road stadium in 2018 before spreading to Hearts and other clubs around Scotland.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Mental wellbeing has never been more important, especially as we continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic, and I am pleased to see this programme grow and develop.

“Although the focus is on four of our biggest clubs, which are all situated in urban areas, there is significant reach within those clubs across wider Scotland.

“My message is simple: we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about how we are feeling.

“This is an excellent way to combine football to improve mental wellbeing.”

Billy Watson, chief executive at SAMH, said: “We’re delighted that the Scottish Government is funding The Changing Room – Extra Time, which will provide people with an opportunity to focus on resilience and self-care by exploring areas that often challenge them.

“It can be a struggle for many of us to talk about how we feel, and football is a really powerful way of bringing them together and encouraging them to open up.

“The Changing Room pilot projects have shown the difference the right support can make.”

