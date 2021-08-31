Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / Scottish politics

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes self-isolating after close contact alert

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 9.00am
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kate Forbes is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of a family member who has Covid-19.

Scotland’s Finance Secretary will self-isolate for up to 10 days because she received her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine less than two weeks ago, she said.

Ms Forbes announced the news on Twitter, but said she would continue to work from home.

“Late this afternoon, a family member tested positive,” she tweeted.

“As a close contact, I will now self-isolate for the full period as I am not fully vaccinated (it’s been less than a fortnight since my second vaccine).

“I will still give evidence at two committees tomorrow and respond to the debate on the McVitie’s closure at Tollcross, amongst many other commitments this week and next, albeit virtually.”

Scottish budget debate
Both Kate Forbes and Nicola Sturgeon have been identified as close contacts of people who have Covid-19 in the past week (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It follows a brief spell in self-isolation for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who was also recently identified as a close contact of an infected person but was able to stop isolating after testing negative.

Under the current rules in Scotland, close contacts and children are able to end isolation if they are symptomless, have returned a negative PCR test and if they have been double-vaccinated for at least a fortnight.

But anyone who does not meet those criteria must isolate for 10 days from the point an infected person developed symptoms, regardless if they have symptoms themselves or test negative.

