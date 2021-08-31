Covid ‘appears to be increasing’ difference in death rates between rich and poor

The mortality rate for Scots in the most deprived areas is almost twice as high as it is for those in the most affluent communities – with the coronavirus pandemic appearing to have increased the gap, a report has found.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) noted that in the most deprived areas of Scotland the overall death rate was was 1.9 times higher than in the least deprived areas.

Rates for drug-related deaths were 18.4 times higher in the poorest areas, when compared with the least deprived communities, the Scotland’s Population 2020 report revealed.

The death rate from all causes in the most deprived areas of Scotland is nearly double the death rate of people in our least deprived areas. The difference in death rates is higher for drug-related deaths, alcohol-specific deaths, suicides, and COVID-19. — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the rate of alcohol specific death was 4.3 times higher, the rate of deaths by suicide were three times greater and Covid-19 death rates were 2.4 times higher in the most deprived areas.

The report highlighted the “huge gap in healthy life expectancy for people in the most and least deprived areas”.

Currently men in the poorest parts of Scotland have a healthy life expectancy – the number of years they can expect to live in good health – of just 47 years, compared with 72.1 years for men in the least deprived areas.

For women the gap is slightly smaller, though females in the richest areas can expect to enjoy more than 21 years more of good health than their counterparts in most deprived areas, where the healthy life expectancy is 50.1 years, compared to 71.6 years for the most affluent communities.

“Mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas,” the report said, adding that “Covid-19 appears to be increasing this effect”.

COVID mortality rate in most deprived areas was 2.1 times as high early in pandemic; now it's 2.4 times as high. People in more deprived areas can also expect far fewer years in good health. 20+ year gap in healthy life expectancy between people in least & most deprived areas. — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) August 31, 2021

It stated: “The general mortality rate in the most deprived areas is almost twice the rate in the least deprived areas. However, the mortality rate for Covid-19 in the most deprived areas is around 2.4 times as high. This figure was 2.1 in the early stages of the pandemic.

“This means the gap in mortality rates between the most and least deprived areas has increased as the pandemic has progressed.”

The report added that “many of the risk factors for Covid-19 are more common in more deprived areas, for example, diabetes, obesity and lung disease”.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “Our report on Scotland’s population in 2020 shows that the death rate from all causes in the most deprived areas of Scotland is nearly double the death rate of people in our least deprived areas.

“The difference in death rates is higher for drug-related deaths, alcohol-specific deaths, suicides, and Covid-19.”

He added: “People in more deprived areas can also expect far fewer years in good health. There is a 20+ year gap in healthy life expectancy between people in the least and most deprived areas.”

Looking specifically at the impact of coronavirus, the report stated that the first wave of the pandemic, between late March and August 2020, had 4,200 deaths linked to the virus, with more than three quarters of these (77%) in people aged 75 or older.

The second wave “lasted longer and saw more deaths”, it added, with 5,900 people dying between September 2020 and May 2021.

Earlier in the pandemic care homes saw a larger proportion of all deaths, with almost half of all deaths in care homes in the first wave, and a similar number in hospital.

But in the second wave about seven out of 10 deaths occurred in hospitals, with about two in 10 in care homes.

Overall the report said about 72 in 100 Covid-19 deaths have been among older Scots aged 75 years or older, with people under 45 representing only about one in 100 deaths.

Julie Ramsay, head of vital events at NRS, said: “Since the first registered Covid-19 death in March 2020, NRS has reported on over 10,500 such deaths.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of people across Scotland. But it is clear from our statistics that this impact has varied over time and across the country.

“We know that there have been two clear waves so far. Also, death rates in our most deprived communities were 2.4 times as high as those in our least deprived communities. This is a higher gap than the general mortality rate.”

During the period April to July last year, in the first Covid lockdown, drug deaths were said to be “significantly higher” than they had been for the same period in the past five years.

There were 1,339 drug-related deaths recorded in Scotland in 2020, an increase of 5% on 2019, making the number of lives lost the highest ever.

Lucy Pilkington, an NRS statistician, said: “One of Scotland’s clearest examples of health inequality is drug-related deaths. We saw the highest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in 2020.

“People in the most deprived areas are 18 times as likely to have a drug-related death than those in the least deprived areas.”

There were also 1,190 alcohol-specific deaths in 2020, 17% more than the previous year and the largest total since 2008.