Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

We do not have the money to provide support for another lockdown, Forbes warns

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 1.42pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said UK Government help would be needed to fund support if there were to be another lockdown (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said UK Government help would be needed to fund support if there were to be another lockdown (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

There is no money available for business support or furlough if Scotland imposes another lockdown unless the UK Government agrees to fund it, Kate Forbes has said.

Scotland’s Finance Secretary said the Scottish Government does not have the funds to provide financial support if restrictions were reintroduced, amid concerns about the record numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Under questioning from Holyrood’s Finance Committee, Ms Forbes stressed that government ministers have not been discussing plans to reimpose restrictions or a circuit breaker lockdown.

However, with new daily cases reaching a record high of 7,113 on Sunday, a government spokesman said: “No-one wants to see a return of formal restrictions, but we cannot rule anything out as cases continue to surge.”

Ms Forbes, who is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19, told the committee the government’s finances are “just not sufficient” to offer furlough and other support without the help of the UK Government.

Speaking through a video link, she said: “One of the biggest challenges right now from a financial perspective is the fact that there hasn’t been that much additional consequential funding from the UK Government in the last few months.

“Right now we are trying to remobilise the health service, remobilise the justice system, remobilise a whole host of different public services, as well as deal with the ongoing Covid impact from a budget that has not been supplemented by additional consequentials coming from the UK Government in the way that it was last year.”

She added that “the pressures on the Scottish budget are such that we really, really need the sort of structural supports for businesses to be in place – furlough self-employed income support – if we were to find ourselves going into another lockdown”.

Scottish budget
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes was giving evidence to Holyrood’s Finance Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

“That’s not what we’re discussing at the moment; we’re talking about trying to maximise the impact of the baseline measures.

“But if we were to, then we have no certainty that furlough will be in place, we have no certainty that self employed income support will be in place, and I have no certainty that there will be any additional funding in place.

“I am not sitting on funds right now that I could deploy to support businesses.

“We would need additional help from the UK Government.”

She added: “The Scottish Government’s resources are just not sufficient to help businesses to the level that they need to be supported through furlough and self-employed income support.

“So we would need to ask the UK Government for additional help because it would require funding on a scale that we cannot provide in light of the need to balance and fix our budget.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier