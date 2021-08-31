Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daily Covid-19 cases jump by more than 2,000

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 2.48pm
Scotland recorded more than 6,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The number of daily coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by more than 2,000 in the past 24 hours and seven coronavirus patients have died.

The latest Scottish Government figures published on Tuesday record 6,029 daily cases, up from 3,893 on Monday.

The figures remain below the record high of 7,113 on Sunday, but numbers of patients in hospital have continued to rise.

A total of 585 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 34 on the previous day, with 54 patients in intensive care, up two.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,118.

The daily test positivity rate is 14.9%, up from 14.1% the previous day.

So far, 4,106,408 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,680,761 have had their second.

The latest data comes after Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced she is self-isolating for 10 days after a family member tested positive.

She said as she had her second vaccination under two weeks ago, she must self-isolate for the full period.

On Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would no longer self-isolate having tested negative, after being told on Sunday she was a close contact of an infected person.

Under the current rules in Scotland, close contacts and children are able to end isolation if they are symptomless, have returned a negative PCR test and if they have been double-vaccinated for at least a fortnight.

But anyone who does not meet those criteria must isolate for 10 days from the point an infected person developed symptoms, regardless if they have symptoms themselves or test negative.

