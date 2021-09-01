Scottish Government offers £250,000 in humanitarian aid to Afghans

The Scottish Government will offer £250,000 to help those in peril in Afghanistan, a minister has said.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the money will be made available through the government’s humanitarian assistance fund.

He said the government was in close contact with charities to determine how the aid could be delivered safely and effectively.

MSPs will debate how Scotland can support Afghans during a meeting of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Robertson said: “We have all been moved by the current crisis in Afghanistan and stand ready to help those in need at this critical time.

“We have activated the Scottish Government’s humanitarian emergency fund and this £250,000 will provide crucial help to those desperately in need in the midst of this harrowing crisis.

“And this is additional to the financial commitment the Scottish people already make to the UK’s aid budget through tax contributions.

“The UK Government has said that its aid to Afghanistan will be doubled, and that is a step in the right direction – but ultimately amounts to nothing more than a reversal of previous major cuts to aid to Afghanistan.”

He added: “A tragedy is engulfing Afghanistan.

“We are ready and willing to play our part – Scotland will not only provide humanitarian assistance, but is committed to playing a full role in assisting, and welcoming, the resettlement and relocation of Afghans at risk.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton said a concrete commitment was needed (Lesley Martin/PA)

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called on the Scottish Government to fully detail its capacity for refugees.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Government’s rhetoric is admirable but what is missing is the concrete commitments in terms of numbers and funding to enable local authorities to house and support these people.

“If ministers produce and share guarantees of Scotland’s readiness then it would help enable Scotland to provide sanctuary to thousands more.

“Ministers should show that our services are ready to assist in terms of providing physical and mental healthcare, housing, guardians, translators, education and more.

“Scotland can provide new hope for all those forced from their homes by the Taliban regime.

“I would gladly work with the Scottish Government to make that a reality.”