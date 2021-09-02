Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon defends NHS plan after record waiting time figures

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 1.58pm
Nicola Sturgeon said the pandemic had put ‘significant pressure’ on the NHS (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has defended her government’s recovery plan for the NHS following the publication of figures showing A&E waiting time performance hitting a record low.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar challenged the First Minister on the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said her government had delivered higher investment for the NHS and record staff numbers.

Earlier this week, it was revealed performance against the four-hour waiting time target for A&E fell to a record low of 75.1%.

First Minister’s Questions
Anas Sarwar mentioned Nicola Sturgeon’s comments from 2003 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar referred to comments Ms Sturgeon made in 2003, when she said waiting lists at the time were a “humiliation”.

He said that across the health service more than 600,000 people were on waiting lists.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “In 2003, Nicola Sturgeon was saying a list of over 84,000 people was a humiliation.

“What we are talking about today is a list of over 600,000.”

Mr Sarwar said the figure was at 450,000 before the pandemic began.

He continued: “These long lists are meaning more complicated cases presenting at A&E.

“This month, the worst A&E waiting times since records began – 24,000 of our fellow citizens waiting more than four hours, 4,000 of our fellow citizens waiting over eight hours and almost 1,000 of our fellow citizens waiting over 12 hours while ambulances are queueing outside hospitals.”

Mr Sarwar referred to BMA Scotland’s response to the NHS recovery plan published in August, which said some commitments were “unrealistic”.

The First Minister said the plan offered an additional £1 billion and aimed to increase capacity by 10%.

She said the pandemic has put “significant pressure” on the NHS, adding: “Before the pandemic, the difference was the changing demographics of our country that every single nation across the UK is grappling with.

“That’s why this government has ensured record investment in the National Health Service, record investment that would not have happened had Labour stayed in government.”

She said the new national treatment centres promised by the NHS recovery plan would have an additional 1,500 staff.

Ms Sturgeon said: “No-one underplays how difficult the challenges ahead are, for the NHS in particular, but for all of society.

“It is only a matter of months since the Scottish people had a choice about who they trusted and had confidence in to lead the country through all of these challenges.

“And they chose this government and that is a responsibility we take seriously each and every day.”

