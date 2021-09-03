Breeding seabird numbers down by almost 50% since 1980s

Seabird breeding numbers in Scotland have declined by almost 50% since the 1980s, a report has found.

The main reasons behind the decline are fisheries, climate change and invasive non-native species, a study by the Government agency NatureScot said.

Drawing on data from the UK seabird monitoring programme, which looked at breeding numbers for 11 species, numbers fell by 49% between 1986 and the most recent estimate in 2019.

Arctic skua showed the largest decline at 81%, with a lack of sandeel fish understood to be a factor.

Common tern numbers have also dropped sharply by 48%.

However guillemot numbers have increased by 17% since 2016 and are at a similar level to the early 2000s.

Guillemot numbers have increased in recent years (PA)

Simon Foster, NatureScot’s trends and indicator analyst, said: “While there are some positive signs of stabilisation in some species, overall our internationally important breeding seabird populations are continuing to decline.

“We know that these declines are driven by factors including climate change, fisheries and invasive non-native species.

“The Scottish Government’s forthcoming Scottish Seabird Conservation Strategy will be a crucial step in shedding more light on the pressures and threats that our seabirds face and setting out action to help secure their future.”