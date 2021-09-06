Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Evictions from social housing cost councils nearly £28 million, study suggests

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 12.06am
More than 800 households presented as homeless after being evicted from social housing (Victoria Jones/PA)
Councils paid out nearly £28 million in total due to evictions from social housing in 2019-20, new research estimates.

A study by Liverpool University, commissioned by homelessness charity Shelter Scotland, attempted to find the total cost of evictions, including the cost to councils for providing services to people made homeless and time spent in temporary accommodation.

The research claimed £22,264,288 was spent on evictions directly, while £5,584,644 was paid indirectly – although a report from the researchers claims the latter figure is a “conservative assessment”.

In total, 1,866 homes were reclaimed during this year.

The cost is down from £30,648,662 in 2018-19, the researchers claimed.

Shelter Scotland director, Alison Watson, said: “This important research shows that the use of eviction to manage rent arrears is not cost-effective.

“Instead, it is a classic lose-lose situation with individuals and families facing harmful disruption and stress, all at excessive cost to the public purse.

“We must see an end to people being evicted into homelessness and we call on social landlords to follow best practice and find more progressive and effective answers to helping tenants manage rent arrears.”

Researchers also found that 805 households evicted from social housing in 2019-20 went on to present themselves as homeless to local authorities, a drop from the six-year high of 890 from the year before.

A spokesman for local authority body Cosla said: “Local authorities work with tenants to prevent evictions and provide support so that they can stay in their homes.

“If any tenant has concerns that they may be at risk of eviction, we would encourage them to speak to their housing officer and seek advice and support as quickly as they can.

“Enabling people to sustain their tenancies is important, for them, for their families, and to maintain their important community connections.”

