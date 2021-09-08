Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Tory leader Ross: Vaccine passport plans for Scotland an ‘absolute sham’

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 4.25pm
MSPs will vote on Thursday on Scottish Government plans for vaccine passports – but the Tories claimed the proposals were an ‘absolute sham’ (Daniel Harkins/PA)
MSPs will vote on Thursday on Scottish Government plans for vaccine passports – but the Tories claimed the proposals were an ‘absolute sham’ (Daniel Harkins/PA)

Scottish Government plans for coronavirus vaccine passports have been branded an “absolute sham” by Tories, with the First Minister coming under fire for having so far failed to put forward details of how the scheme will work.

MSPs are due to vote on the planned introduction of a vaccination certification scheme in Holyrood on Thursday.

But a week after Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to bring in such a scheme for venues such as night clubs, and events such as larger football matches and music festivals, the Tories said key questions still needed to be answered.

Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, challenged Ms Sturgeon on the issue at Holyrood, saying that while she may have promised to publish a paper on how the system would work, it was “not good enough” to do this “just hours before Parliament is expected to vote”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross attacked the Government over the lack of detail on the plans (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The Tory hit out: “So far there is no details and no answers on the SNP’s plans.

“We wanted to look at the content of the First Minister’s proposals – but quite frankly there is nothing to scrutinise.”

Mr Ross continued: “We need specifics but we don’t have them. We don’t know how the scheme will be administered, or enforced. We don’t know if the data concerns have been fixed.

“We don’t know if the SNP will rule out extending them indefinitely or rolling them out to further venues at short notice.”

He told Ms Sturgeon: “We have been asking these questions for a week now and have received no answers.

“This is clearly a last minute, rushed job and the more businesses hear about the proposals the more they agree they are an absolute sham.”

Ms Sturgeon, however, insisted it was “absolutely right and proper that” that her Government was continuing to work with affected sectors “to make sure we take account of their views and concerns as we finalise the detail”.

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar claimed there had only been “limited engagement with businesses about the details of the programme and how it will actually work in practice”.

With Labour MSPs to vote against the plans, he insisted his party’s stance was “not opposition for opposition’s sake”, telling the First Minister: “At key moments throughout the pandemic we have supported the Government.”

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs however that a “limited, targeted and proportionate system of certification” could be an “alternative to the risk of further periods of closure for higher risk settings”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted Scotland was ‘far from alone’ in considering a coronavirus vaccination certification scheme (Andy Buchanan/PA)

She added: “It is important to bear in mind that Scotland is far from alone in considering such a scheme.

“Indeed, Covid certification has already been introduced by several other governments – of different political persuasions – in countries right across Europe. Indeed, many countries have already gone much further than we are proposing.”

Such schemes are “becoming an increasingly common response to the exceptional circumstances we are all facing in this stage of the pandemic,” the First Minister insisted.

She told MSPs that what ministers at Holyrood are proposing is “also being proposed by the UK Government for England” – adding that Mr Ross may end up in the “ridiculous position” of opposing a scheme in Scotland that is the same as the one the Tories are implementing south of the border.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier