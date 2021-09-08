Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon: Advice on routine Covid jags for younger teens to be revealed soon

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 5.16pm
The UK’s chief medical officers should reveal their advice on the routine vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds against Covid ‘soon’, Nicola Sturgeon has said (Damien Storan/PA)
Further guidance on whether younger teens should routinely be offered the Covid vaccine could be published within days, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The four chief medical officers for the nations of the UK were asked to consider the issue after experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) last week rejected routine vaccinations for those aged 12 to 15.

The Scottish First Minister, updating Holyrood on the coronavirus crisis, said that it was expected the leading medics would reveal their advice “soon”.

And she said the Scottish Government “stands ready to act in accordance with any recommendations we receive”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government ‘stands ready’ to act on the advice on vaccination (Andy Buchanan/PA)

In her update, Ms Sturgeon said that while the JCVI had concluded that the health benefits of vaccinated 12 to 15-year-olds did “marginally outweigh any risks” it opted not to recommend jags for this age group because children are considered to be at a lower risk of becoming seriously unwell with Covid.

She added, however, that the JCVI had “acknowledged that it would be appropriate for Governments, in coming to a policy decision, to consider any wider benefits of vaccination – for example, reducing disruption to education.”

With the four chief medical officers having been tasked with carrying out a “rapid assessment” on the wider benefits of vaccination, Ms Sturgeon stated: “We expect to receive this advice soon – I hope within days.”

With the JCVI having last week recommended those with certain conditions which affect their immune system be offered a third booster vaccine, the First Minister said these would given “over the next few weeks”.

The Scottish Government will “shortly” provide further information to people in this category, Ms Sturgeon added.

Meanwhile, she said ministers were still waiting for advice from the JCVI on a “more general booster programme” ahead of the winter.

