Majority of voters opposed to Indyref2 in next two years, poll claims

More than half of Scots are opposed to having a second independence referendum in the next two years, a new poll has suggested.

Research for the pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union found that 52% said there should not be another ballot on the issue in the next 24 months.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used her Programme for Government statement to reaffirm her desire to stage a second referendum before the end of 2023.

The SNP leader also revealed that the Scottish Government is to re-commence working on the “detailed prospectus” for independence – work which had previously been paused when the Covid crisis hit.

Nicola Sturgeon has made clear her intention to hold another referendum before the end of 2023 ‘Covid permitting’ (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that “Covid permitting” her intention is for Scots to be given another chance to vote on the future of the UK “in the first half of this Parliament – before the end of 2023”.

While 52% are opposed to having such a ballot in the next two years, the Survation study – which was carried out prior to the First Minister’s statement – found that 38% backed a second poll in the next 24 months, while 10% did not know.

The Scotland in Union chief executive, Pamela Nash, said: “This poll confirms that Nicola Sturgeon is out of touch with the people of Scotland.

“A majority of voters oppose her plans for a divisive second referendum within the next two years, and she should listen to what people are telling her.”

The survey also found that 57% of those polled wanted Scotland to stay part of the UK, with 43% supporting independence.

However, rather than asking “should Scotland be an independent country?” – the question posed in the 2014 referendum, which the Scottish Government wants voters to be asked again – pollsters asked people “Should Scotland remain part of the United Kingdom or leave the United Kingdom”.

This question is more similar to the wording of the 2016 Brexit referendum, which asked people if they wanted to remain in the European Union or leave it, with Scots voting by a large majority to remain.

Ms Nash said that the new poll “confirms that most people in Scotland want to remain part of the UK, despite the SNP’s relentless campaign to divide us”.

With the SNP conference due to get underway on Friday, the pro-UK campaigner added: “This poll is a timely reminder to Nicola Sturgeon to focus on what really matters to people – the Covid recovery, protecting our NHS, creating jobs, and tackling the climate emergency.”