Work to incorporate human rights treaties into Scottish law to get underway

Work to develop new human rights legislation for Scotland is due to begin on Thursday.

The Equalities Minister, Christina McKelvie, will chair a group which will develop the forthcoming Human Rights Bill.

A consultation on the Bill is due to begin within a year, as set out in Nicola Sturgeon’s Programme for Government.

The legislation aims to incorporate a number of international human rights treaties into Scots law as far as possible within devolved competence.

Ms McKelvie said: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring everyone in our society can live with human dignity and enjoy their rights in full.

“Human rights should be protected and advanced for all, and be put into everyday practice to the benefit of the people of Scotland, so today’s meeting marks a significant milestone in the country’s human rights journey.

“Our Human Rights Bill will be innovative and ambitious.

“It will incorporate into Scots law multiple international human rights treaties, as far as possible within devolved competence.

“The Bill will be developed carefully through extensive engagement and consultation.

“We look forward to continued collaboration on this vital work.”