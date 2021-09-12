Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drop plans to criminalise Holyrood protests, SNP members urge

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 1.41pm
The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood could be designated a protected site, making it a criminal offence to remain without lawful approval (Jane BArlow/PA)
Plans to change Holyrood’s legal status so protesters can be more easily removed and prosecuted should be scrapped, SNP members have demanded.

The SNP conference voted for a resolution urging MSPs to drop plans to designate the Scottish Parliament building a protected site over fears it could “limit peaceful protest”.

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone announced that Scottish Parliament’s corporate body (SPCB) is seeking to make it a criminal offence for people to remain in the building or on the grounds without approval.

Punishments for anyone found guilty could face fines of £5,000 or up to a year in prison under the plans, which could come into force next month if approved by the UK Parliament.

In a letter to MSPs, Ms Johnstone wrote: “As we have seen many times recently, maintaining a functioning parliament to deliver and oversee the response to the current pandemic has clearly been in the national interest.

“We are also operating in the context of an increasing level of disruptive activity, including protests on our roof requiring specialist policing and emergency services response, and unauthorised occupation of the Debating Chamber.

“Actions such as these have the potential to disrupt the Parliament’s ability to meet.”

She explained that making Holyrood a protected sight “in the interests of national security” under section 129 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 was considered necessary by the SPCB because the police currently “have limited ability to intervene if there is no substantive criminal offence taking place, and disruptive protests can become especially prolonged”.

Both Westminster and the Welsh Senedd are covered by the law.

Alison Johnstone interview
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Ms Johnstone added: “In practical terms this offers grounds for removing those on site in contravention of the SPCB’s policy for management of the estate.

“This will not affect the SPCB’s policy of welcoming and facilitating peaceful protest that respects the rights of others.

“We recognise that such protests are an essential part of the expression of democracy in Scotland.”

But at the SNP conference, party members voted 352 to 152 in favour of calls for the plans to be dropped.

The motion stated: “Conference is concerned that the actions taken by the SPCB seek to limit peaceful protest and urges parliamentarians to call on the SPCB that this order should be withdrawn in order that Scotland’s parliament can continue to be seen to be a fully accessible part of Scottish representative democracy and accommodate visitors, tourists from around the world, as well as protesters who which to make their point direct to the political leaders.”

