Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Salmond proposes alternative prospectus for Scottish independence

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 5.41pm
Alex Salmond said the publication would be sent to 100,000 homes ahead of council elections next year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Salmond said the publication would be sent to 100,000 homes ahead of council elections next year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former first minister Alex Salmond has announced plans to publish an alternative prospectus for Scottish independence.

Speaking at the end of the inaugural Alba Party conference, Mr Salmond announced the “wee Alba book” would be sent to 100,000 homes ahead of the council elections next year.

The publication would be written by Robin McAlpine, who was head of the pro-independence Common Weal think tank until earlier this year.

Stuart Campbell, who writes the Wings Over Scotland blog, would also edit the pamphlet, after producing the Wee Blue Book in the run up to the 2014 independence referendum.

Both men have provoked controversy over recent years for their outspoken opposition to the current SNP leadership.

Addressing members on Sunday, Mr Salmond said: “What wins converts to the independence cause is the arming of the people with information, not the policies of any individual party, however good they may be, but the facts and figures illustrating the fundamental case for freedom.

“Looking at the first independence referendum when support for independence rose by 15% there was one publication which stood out as winning converts to the national cause, the Wee Blue Book.

“It was not a throwaway leaflet but a pamphlet articulating the case.

“And so I commit Alba today to assist with the publication of a new edition of this information – the Wee Alba Book – the case for independence.

“I have asked Robin McAlpine to write the text and it will be edited by Stuart Campbell, who of course wrote the Blue Book.”

Mr Salmond said the party would have to fundraise for the money to afford the publication, but it was not clear how much they would cost.

The announcement comes in the same week as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the civil service would restart work on a prospectus for Scottish independence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier