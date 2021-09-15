Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Forbes: Ferries at Ferguson Marine must be finished – no ifs or buts

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 4.24pm
The ferries are due to come in four years late and more than double the original budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The ferries are due to come in four years late and more than double the original budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes has said ferries must be completed at a Scottish Government owned shipyard saying she will accept “no ifs, no buts”.

Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow was saved by the Scottish Government in 2019 after collapsing into administration, but the purchase laid bare a number of issues which would cause multi-year delays to two vessels under construction.

The decision of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) – the body tasked with procuring Scotland’s ferries – to invite four foreign yards to tender for two ferries to serve Islay and Jura, created some anger on Tuesday.

But Ms Forbes stressed that her priority was to get the two ferries currently under construction finished and allow the yard to become competitive.

She told MSPs: “All of our actions and decisions must be to ensure those vessels are completed and the yard has a long term future.

“I weigh up all decisions within my own powers on that basis.”

Ms Forbes said she has made clear to management at Ferguson Marine she will not accept excuses when it comes to the two ships – which were subject to a parliamentary inquiry as a result of being multiple years overdue and more than double the initial cost.

“Leadership does matter and I’m monitoring progress at the yard closely through the board, who ultimately oversee operational matters and hold management accountable for performance,” she said.

“I have been crystal clear with the yard’s management that I expect – no ifs, no buts – the two vessels to be completed and the yard to get into a position to compete successfully for tenders.”

Derek Mackay
Former finance secretary Derek Mackay told MSPs that the cost of the ferries had ballooned (Lewis McKenzie/PA)

The two ships, 801 and 802, were found to be massively behind schedule by Ms Forbes’ predecessor, Derek Mackay, who told MSPs in December 2019 it could cost an extra £98.8 million to finish the construction.

The extra cost has now ballooned to more than £110 million – more than double the initial price of £97 million.

Already behind schedule at that point – the ships were due to enter service during 2018 – it’s now estimated that one will be finished between July and September next year, with the other completed between April and July.

Meanwhile, Ms Forbes said the decision to invite four foreign shipyards to tender for the Islay and Jura vessels – two in Turkey, with the others from Romania and Poland – was an “important and welcome addition” for island communities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier