Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Sturgeon: Ferguson Marine workers would be on dole if not for Government

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 1.54pm
The two ferries currently on order at the yard are set to be four years late and massively over budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The two ferries currently on order at the yard are set to be four years late and massively over budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The workers at Ferguson Marine would not have a job if it were not for Scottish Government intervention, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Port Glasgow yard was taken into public ownership to save it from collapse in 2019 – uncovering a raft of issues in the building of two ferries, which are now slated to be more than double the initial cost and four years later than planned.

This week, the Scottish Government backed ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) when they announced they had invited tenders on another two ships, to serve Islay and Jura, from four shipyards – two of which were based in Turkey and the others in Poland and Romania.

The decision caused outcry, given the public ownership of Ferguson’s.

Jamie Greene in Holyrood
Tory MSP Jamie Greene asked about the decision to build two ferries abroad (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

When asked about the issue during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday by Tory MSP Jamie Greene, Ms Sturgeon stressed the priority of the yard was to finish the two ferries on order – with the Scottish Government claiming they will both be delivered by September next year.

“What I would say is that, due to this Government’s interventions at Ferguson’s, there are hundreds of people working at Ferguson’s today that wouldn’t be working at Ferguson’s because it wouldn’t still be operational had we not intervened in that way,” the First Minister said.

“Ferguson’s is on a journey to recovery, it has a way to go in that recovery – I think that’s self evident.

“Its priority is on completing the two ferries currently under construction and, of course, continuing the work to make sure it is in shape to compete successfully for contracts, both domestically and further afield, in future and we’ll continue to support the yard in that vital work.”

The First Minister’s comments come just a day after the Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said she would accept no excuses from management at the yard in the completion of the ferries.

She told MSPs on Wednesday: “Leadership does matter and I’m monitoring progress at the yard closely through the board, who ultimately oversee operational matters and hold management accountable for performance.

“I have been crystal clear with the yard’s management that I expect – no ifs, no buts – the two vessels to be completed and the yard to get into a position to compete successfully for tenders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier