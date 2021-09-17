Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland to set up independent ‘green ports’ after row over UK freeports

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 12.17pm
Scottish trade minister Ivan McKee claims the UK Government refused to agree to fair work terms under its freeport model (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government has declared it will set up its own “green ports” after accusing UK ministers of failing to provide guarantees about fair pay and set-up funding.

Scotland’s Trade Minister, Ivan McKee, announced plans to set up independent freeports that would offer tax breaks and exempt goods from tariffs, rather than aligning with the model for other UK sites.

Mr McKee accused the UK Government of trying to “dilute a strong commitment to fair work” by not committing to pay the real living wage of £9.50 an hour as well as other net-zero conditions.

He had previously insisted that the Scottish Government would not support the freeport plans without commitments for fair work and certain commitments relating to net-zero targets.

Under the proposed agreement, which now appears to have been abandoned, Scottish ministers wanted two so-called green ports that would be special economic zones offering tax breaks and lower tariffs for businesses as a part of the UK Government’s “levelling up” agenda.

But the conditions required by Mr McKee: that operators must have fair work practices and contribute to the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, have not been met, he has claimed.

A letter from the Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack to Mr McKee sets out the UK Government’s offer for Scottish freeports but allegedly does not include “fair work conditionality or equal funding”.

The details of the proposal set out in the letter, which the Scottish Government has refused to release, does not “provide fair set-up funding” for the projects compared to those in England, Mr McKee claimed.

He said: “I have been clear that any model implemented in Scotland must include a firm commitment to conditionality around fair work and net-zero. These are central tenets of Scotland’s future economy and principles we cannot compromise on.

“The UK Government’s offer does not reflect this, provide fair set-up funding or, indeed, recognise the vital role the real living wage plays in secure pay and employment contracts.

“It is difficult to comprehend why UK Ministers would seek to dilute a strong commitment to fair work, including payment of the real living wage, when seeking to implement their freeport policy in Scotland.

“With just weeks to go before Cop26, the UK Government should be working with us to help deliver a net-zero economy given both the Scottish and UK Government have statutory targets to meet on reducing our carbon emissions.

“The Scottish Government, therefore, has no option but to take forward plans to further develop our green port model which meet the specific needs of Scotland’s economy.”

