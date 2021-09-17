Scotland records a further 30 deaths and more than 5,500 cases over 48 hours

A total of 30 new coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in Scotland, according to the latest Government figures.

The data shows a total of 5,529 people tested positive for the virus in the last 48 hours.

Due to technical issues, Public Health Scotland was unable to publish Covid daily figures yesterday.

The latest figures released on Friday mean the daily positivity rate currently stands at 9.9%.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,349.

There were 1,037 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 87 people in intensive care.

So far, 4,150,157 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,798,938 have received their second dose.

Scotland health secretary, Humza Yousaf, tweeted about the latest figures saying: “Sadly, 30 registered deaths due to Covid, reminder of how much grief this virus continues to cause. Sympathies with all affected.”