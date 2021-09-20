Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

International travel testing policy ‘could destroy hopes of recovery in 2022’

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 1.12pm
The changes are due to come into force October 4 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The changes are due to come into force October 4 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Scottish Government’s decision to retain its testing policy for international travellers entering the country could “destroy any hopes of recovery in 2022”, according to the head of a tourism body.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance has put its name to an open letter calling for an urgent meeting with ministers and officials in the Scottish Government following the decision, announced last week.

Under new regulations, Scotland will merge its amber and green lists for international travellers entering the country, while the red list – which requires a stay in a quarantine hotel – will remain the same.

The move mirrors that of the UK Government, which would cover England and see the changes come into effect on October 4.

But the Scottish Government declined to change its testing regime, with a pre-departure negative test still required and travellers from abroad who have been vaccinated still required to produce a negative PCR test on the second day after their arrival – while travellers entering England will be able to use a lateral flow device instead.

A letter from more than 40 tourism organisations to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and economic officials in the Scottish Government said the changes will benefit England’s tourism sector and harm Scotland’s.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “I have received a steady stream of messages over the course of the weekend from businesses presenting direct and immediate evidence of the impact of the Scottish Government’s decision on international travel restrictions; as an example, one inbound operator has been told to direct all future bookings to airports south of the border.

“It is the grave concern of many that international bookings, revenue and visitors are being lost not just now but should this policy remain, it could destroy any hopes of recovery in 2022.

“Unless there is a swift change, the Scottish Government’s position on international travel will effectively write off international tourism to Scotland for another year to the detriment of our businesses, communities, supply chain and wider economy.

“Our industry has gone above and beyond guidance and legal requirements to protect public health and support the Scottish Government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus and curb cases; we have requested that a member of the Scottish Government’s public health team also attends this meeting to explain how the most recent analysis of data supports the view that international travel is driving transmission.

“This policy is causing immediate damage to revenues and represents high-risk self-harm for jobs and the economy in the short, medium and long term.”

The letter added: “The need for all aspects of Scotland to remain competitive is key to driving recovery; as a nation we are out of alignment with Europe and England; in fact, the Scottish Government’s decision on Friday will benefit England’s tourism and wider economy hugely while putting Scotland’s economy at great risk of long-term decline.”

