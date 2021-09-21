Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Conversion therapy ban would be ‘greatest statement of freedom’, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 1.04pm
A Holyrood committee is considering a petition to ban conversion therapy (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
MSPs have been told that a ban on conversion therapy would be “the greatest statement of freedom we could make”.

The practice, which attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of an individual using methods that have been equated to torture by its opponents, has been widely condemned in Scotland, with all political parties pledging to outlaw such therapies during the election.

A petition which garnered more than 5,000 signatures in the past year, is also being considered by Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee.

At a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, Dr Igi Moon from the Memorandum of Understanding Coalition Against Conversion Therapy (MOU), said it was time to act to end the practice.

“I don’t know how much further research we want to really do,” they said.

“It’s happening, we know it’s happening, we have the evidence that it’s happening, we need to stop it.

“We have an opportunity, and any young person that is born today and when they reach 10 or 15 and they have an opportunity to live in this world in a safe way because of what we’ve done, that to me is one of the greatest statements of freedom that anybody could possible ever have.

“I think that’s why we’re here.

“That young person doesn’t need to know who we are, what that young person needs to know is that what we have done is create a safety and a security for their life.”

Dr Moon added: “With all due respect, I think there’s a limit on how much research, how many consultations, how many meetings we can have – it’s an abhorrent practice, it needs to stop, we have that opportunity, let’s do it.”

They went on to say that they had been told before more research on the amount of trans people being “persuaded” into conversion therapy was needed.

“My argument to that was ‘while we do the research, people are actually dying and I’m not going to be culpable to that,” they said.

They added: “We need research, but not at the expense of a ban.”

Driving their point home, Dr Moon said: “There are young people who desperately need to know that they can live in this world safely.

“That needs to happen because of what you implement, it needs to happen because of what we do.”

Dr Moon’s testimony proved powerful with MSPs on the committee.

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy took to Twitter to express her eagerness for change to the law.

“Just sat through one of the most powerful evidence sessions of the @SP_EHRCJ yet,” the Glasgow MSP said.

“Dr Igi Moon pushed the need to get on and ban conversion therapy, without delay.

“I was already impatient for change, now I’m literally ready to head straight to the Chamber & get this in law today.”

