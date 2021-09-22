Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Date for draft Scottish budget announced

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 11.38am
The Finance Secretary will publish the draft document on December 9 (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The Finance Secretary will publish the draft document on December 9 (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The draft Scottish budget will be published on December 9, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has announced.

The decision comes after an agreement was struck with Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee.

Committee members pushed for the early December date to allow for greater scrutiny of the Scottish Government’s tax and spending plans before the Christmas recess while Ms Forbes hoped to announce the budget on December 16 – leaving just five sitting days in parliament before the break.

Convener Kenneth Gibson said in a letter last week the later date would “present practical difficulties to individual committees and be detrimental to our collective efforts to achieve an effective and constructive budget process this year”.

Announcing the date on Wednesday, Ms Forbes said: “There is no doubt the pandemic has changed how we live, and equally the consequences of Covid continue to impact how we live, how our communities interact with each other and how our businesses operate.

“Covid has also brought significant pressures for our public finances, with billions of pounds invested in public health measures, individual support and lifeline financial assistance for thousands of businesses.

“The 2022-23 Scottish Budget will be delivered against these considerable financial challenges, as we continue to prioritise investment in the services, infrastructure and support measures that help build a fairer, greener, more progressive Scotland.

“As always, the Scottish Budget will be informed by voices across Scotland, from the private, public and third sector, to ensure we continue to promote wellbeing, deliver our climate change and net zero ambitions, and get on with the task of transforming our economy to the benefit of all.”

The Scottish Government will publish the draft document on December 9, allowing parliament and its committees to scrutinise the plans over the coming months.

However, in a change from the previous session of parliament, the Scottish Government will not need to negotiate with other parties to pass its budget following the co-operation agreement struck with the Greens in August.

