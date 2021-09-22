Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tories seek FM investigation into Yousaf ministerial code ‘breach’

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 3.11pm
The Health Secretary apologised for speaking to the media ahead of his announcement (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The Health Secretary apologised for speaking to the media ahead of his announcement (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Tories have urged the First Minister to investigate if her Health Secretary broke the ministerial code by speaking to the media ahead of a key announcement.

Humza Yousaf announced on Tuesday plans for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and more than 100 military personnel to support the ambulance service – which is currently under acute pressure, causing severe waits for patients.

But details of the announcement appeared in the Daily Record hours before the statement was made.

The ministerial code states that announcement should be made to parliament when Holyrood is in session.

Mr Yousaf was rebuked by Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone ahead of Tuesday’s statement, who said if it happened again she would not allow the statement to be made to MSPs and would instead move straight to opposition questions.

He subsequently apologised to Ms Johnstone and the parliament.

Now, Scottish Tory chief whip Stephen Kerr has written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, urging her to step in.

“Yesterday, in his statement to Scottish Parliament, it was confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care that he leaked the content of his statement to the Daily Record ahead of delivery to parliament,” he said.

“This included multiple important announcements of government policy on tackling the current ambulance crisis.”

He added: “The Ministerial Code exists to ensure that those in the highest offices of Scotland’s public sector are held to an appropriately high standard. I know you value its contents greatly.

“I am therefore writing to you seeking your commitment to investigate this breach and to outline what measures will be taken in response to any possible outcome of such an investigation.”

Nicola Sturgeon and Huma Yousaf in Holyrood
The First Minister said in March she would have quit if an investigation found she broke the ministerial code (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Following an investigation by James Hamilton QC into whether the First Minister misled parliament in relation to the Alex Salmond inquiry – which found she did not knowingly mislead MSPs – the First Minister said she would step down if she was found to have breached the ministerial code.

“Let me be clear. Had Mr Hamilton’s report gone the other way, I would have accepted it,” the First Minister said, defending herself against a vote of no confidence on March 23.

“Had he found that I had breached the code in anything other than the most technical and immaterial of ways, I would have been standing here right now tendering my resignation, because the integrity of the office that I am so privileged to hold really matters to me.

“The office of First Minister is more important than any temporary incumbent of it.”

Mr Kerr also said he would be writing to the convener of the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee.

