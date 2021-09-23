Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

Scottish Government considering parades commission

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.35pm
Orange Order marches this weekend resulted in 14 arrests, Police Scotland say (Robert Perry/PA)
The Scottish Government is to consider setting up a non-partisan parades commission in light of accusations of anti-Catholic bigotry at an Orange Order march in Glasgow.

Thousands took to the streets of Scotland’s biggest city last Saturday, resulting in 14 arrests and reports of “racist and sectarian singing”, according to Police Scotland.

As a result, Nicola Sturgeon has instructed Justice Secretary Keith Brown to assess the merits of a non-partisan commission to regulate marches and their routes, similar to a body set up in Northern Ireland.

Set up in 1998, the Parades Commission has the power to cancel, re-route or amend marches, including by barring the playing of music or the banning of certain individuals from attending.

Currently, it is for local authorities to make decisions on marches and processions.

Responding to a question from SNP MSP James Dornan, who said a commission would “go a long way towards taking the heat out of some of the discussion around the parades, the First Minister said: “In regards to the specific proposal of a parades commission, yes I’m happy that the government gives that further consideration.

“I have already asked the Justice Secretary to consider what action could be taken to maintain the important balance of rights between peaceful procession, freedom of speech but also the ability for people to go about their daily lives without feeling unsafe and being free from harassment.

“So I’ll ask the Justice Secretary to consider the possible creation of a parades commission as part of that.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I think it is important to stress that peaceful public assembly and freedom of expression are fundamentally important rights and I know we’re all committed to upholding these.

“But it is also a fundamental right of any person and any community to go about their daily business without fears for their safety.

“I know that members will join me in unequivocally condemning all instances of anti-Catholic bigotry which we have seen on our streets in recent times.

“There is no place for it in a modern Scotland and we must all show zero tolerance towards it.”

