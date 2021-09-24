Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Minister thanks ‘incredible’ NHS staff as she ends breast cancer treatment

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 12.18pm
Christina McKelvie has completed treatment for breast cancer (PA)
Christina McKelvie has completed treatment for breast cancer (PA)

SNP MSP Christina McKelvie has thanked the NHS as she revealed she has completed treatment for breast cancer.

She posted a picture of her ringing a bell at the Beatson cancer centre in Glasgow to mark the occasion.

Ms McKelvie announced in February that she would be stepping aside from her role as minister for equalities and older people for a “short time” for treatment for a then undisclosed medical condition.

On Friday, she tweeted: “It’s been a long hard road but today in The Beatson @Beatson_Charity I rang the bell to recognise the end of my treatment for breast cancer.”

She thanked her sons and her partner, Justice Secretary Keith Brown, for their support during her treatment, as well as wider family and friends and “our incredible NHS Scotland”.

Ms McKelvie, who was re-elected as the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse in May, added: “From my first screening to the last treatment they have been amazing, the consultants, the amazing chemo & breast cancer care nurses, the @ScotAmbNCCC & my GP have given me exemplary care.”

She also urged other women: “Please go to your screening appointments they work! #CheckYourBoobs #ScreeningWorks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier