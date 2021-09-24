Minister thanks ‘incredible’ NHS staff as she ends breast cancer treatment

SNP MSP Christina McKelvie has thanked the NHS as she revealed she has completed treatment for breast cancer.

She posted a picture of her ringing a bell at the Beatson cancer centre in Glasgow to mark the occasion.

Ms McKelvie announced in February that she would be stepping aside from her role as minister for equalities and older people for a “short time” for treatment for a then undisclosed medical condition.

It’s been a long hard road but today in The Beatson @Beatson_Charity I rang the bell 🔔 to recognise the end of my treatment for Breast Cancer. I cannot thank enough my sons, my partner @KeithBrownSNP all my family, friends, colleagues & our incredible NHS Scotland. 💗 pic.twitter.com/W2K8vmlBUw — Christina McKelvie (@ChristinaSNP) September 24, 2021

On Friday, she tweeted: “It’s been a long hard road but today in The Beatson @Beatson_Charity I rang the bell to recognise the end of my treatment for breast cancer.”

She thanked her sons and her partner, Justice Secretary Keith Brown, for their support during her treatment, as well as wider family and friends and “our incredible NHS Scotland”.

Ms McKelvie, who was re-elected as the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse in May, added: “From my first screening to the last treatment they have been amazing, the consultants, the amazing chemo & breast cancer care nurses, the @ScotAmbNCCC & my GP have given me exemplary care.”

She also urged other women: “Please go to your screening appointments they work! #CheckYourBoobs #ScreeningWorks.”