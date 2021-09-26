Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Human Rights Commission urged to hold inquiry into vaccine passport plans

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 12.35pm Updated: September 26 2021, 2.11pm
The Scottish Human Rights Commission is being urged to probe plans for vaccine passports. (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Human Rights Commission is being urged to probe plans for vaccine passports. (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is being urged to investigate plans for coronavirus vaccine passports amid fears that the scheme could see some Scots “systematically excluded” from places and events.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has written to the commission, calling on it to carry out a statutory inquiry to examine if the proposals breach equality laws.

It comes days before the Scottish Government’s controversial vaccine certification scheme is due to come into effect.

From Friday October 1 people will have to prove they have been double vaccinated before they can enter nightclubs or attend some other large events.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) confirmed last week it planned to mount a legal challenge to the controversial scheme, which Labour, the Tories and the Liberal Democrats all voted against in Holyrood.

Judith Robertson, chairwoman of the SHRC, told MSPs the case for the passports had not been publicly made.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I have a real concern that these illiberal Covid ID cards will lead to ethnic minority Scots, young people and those from the most deprived areas being systematically excluded from public events and spaces.

“The SNP/Green Government are rushing this through and appear to have no intention to share evidence to back their plans up.

“I believe this is precisely the kind of situation where the commission, set up by Labour and the Lib Dems, should kick in.

“Their power to instruct an inquiry may be the only way to get behind the curtain on this.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The Scottish Lib Dem leader branded the scheme a “hugely significant policy decision” from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, which he insisted “goes against the very basic freedoms at the heart of our society”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The SHRC previously warned that the Scottish Government would need to demonstrate Covid ID cards were necessary, proportionate and effective.

“In my view, none of these tests have been met.

“Ministers should be taking all the resources devoted to this cruel policy and using them in the ways we know tackle Covid-19 – testing, tracing and vaccinating.”

He spoke out after Ms Robertson told MSPs on Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee “that case has not been made at the moment” for the scheme “or if it has it’s not in the public domain”.

She said: “That is one of the key aspects in relation to those human rights considerations: that the evidence upon which decisions are being made be placed into the public domain so that not only the basis on which decisions are being made is clear but that can be interrogated by a wider element of the population.

“There isn’t a clarity around what evidence has been used to base the decisions on.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “A vaccine certification scheme is a proportionate measure which can help us to reduce transmission risks, reduce the risk of serious illness and death and in doing so alleviate pressure on the healthcare system and to encourage uptake of the vaccine, while keeping late-night venues and large events open for business.

“This is a very limited scheme and we hope this will allow businesses to remain open and prevent any further restrictions as we head into autumn and winter.

“We are taking an equality and human rights approach to ensure the policy does not inadvertently disadvantage any community.

“Ministers have had considerable engagement with equality, human rights and children’s stakeholders, representing each of the protected characteristics in the Equality Act. This includes the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Scottish Human Rights Commission, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, Amnesty International, the Scottish Refugee Council, Age Scotland and more.

“Their views and evidence have been taken into account and reflected in our impact assessments… which we will publish alongside regulations in the coming days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier