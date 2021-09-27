Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Lib Dems call for action on fast fashion

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 12.33am
The equivalent of one bin lorry per second of textiles is dumped at landfill (Dave Thompson/PA)
The Scottish Government must take action on waste caused by fast fashion in the lead up to Cop26, Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.

A study published in 2018 in Nature found that the textiles industry contributes 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each year – more than international flights and maritime shipping combined.

The study also found the equivalent of one bin lorry per second in clothing was dumped in landfill, with about 60% of clothes thrown away within a year of purchase.

Mr Cole-Hamilton has called on the Scottish Government to create a fast fashion commission, tasked with assessing Scotland’s role in textile-related waste and emissions.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton has pushed for a fast fashion commission to be set up (Lesley Martin/PA)

He also pushed for new textile waste monitoring systems as well as kerbside collection of textiles.

“With Cop26 only weeks away, Scotland has a huge opportunity to set an example on the world stage,” he said.

“I want to offer new hope for the climate emergency with fresh ideas for every part of the crisis facing our planet.

“Scotland has a huge waste management problem, and it needs to be fixed. The way we buy things like clothes just to bin them later puts an enormous strain on our planet, and creates a huge volume of rubbish in the process.

“People are cottoning on to the damage fast fashion does to the world, but a commission would help people better understand what lies behind those offers, many of which really are too good to be true.

“We also need better ways to deal with post-consumer textiles, because the options for re-using and recycling are far too limited.

“When sensible policies are introduced, people adapt – we saw that with the plastic bag charge. But so far, the Scottish Government have completely failed to motivate change.”

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Government took the decision to shelf plans for circular economy legislation, aimed at improving waste management and reducing emissions, but Mr Cole-Hamilton has urged ministers to put the Bill back on the agenda.

“(The Scottish Government) parked their Circular Economy Bill, and even with a Green minister in charge, important policies like a latte levy won’t be seen for years to come.

“In the meantime, the waste pile just keeps on growing. The pandemic already turned back progress on things like reusable cups, and more delays will be hugely damaging.

“As Cop26 draws nearer, Scotland needs to take a good look at itself from a global perspective.

“Too often, poor countries suffer the consequences of our bad habits. It’s time to take responsibility.”

In the Programme for Government, outlined earlier this month, plans were announced to introduce the Bill “later in this parliamentary session”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We are taking action to tackle our throwaway culture, including so-called ‘fast fashion’.

“We want Scotland to have an economy where materials remain in use for as long as possible, rather than being thrown away.

“To make that happen, we will be introducing an ambitious Circular Economy Bill and establishing an innovation fund to tackle textile pollution and throwaway culture.

“We are also introducing legislation to ban some of the most problematic single-use plastic products and plan to take further steps to consult on a charge on single-use disposable beverage cups.

“Taken together, these actions will help create a more circular economy, in which fewer materials are wasted.”

