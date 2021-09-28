Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Free bus rides for under-22s will not lead to fares hike for others, says Dey

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 11.20am Updated: September 28 2021, 1.02pm
Lothian buses stand in their station in Annandale St. Nearly 1,400 drivers were ‘100% rock solid’ behind a 48-hour bus strike which began today, said union chiefs. The walkout by Lothian Buses staff got under way in Edinburgh at 4am coinciding with the first weekend of the Scottish capital’s festival season.
Lothian buses stand in their station in Annandale St. Nearly 1,400 drivers were ‘100% rock solid’ behind a 48-hour bus strike which began today, said union chiefs. The walkout by Lothian Buses staff got under way in Edinburgh at 4am coinciding with the first weekend of the Scottish capital’s festival season.

Transport minister Graeme Dey has dismissed concerns that the introduction of free bus travel for under-22s could see fares increase for other passengers.

Mr Dey insisted the Scottish Government had been “alive to the risk” of such unintended consequences when developing the scheme.

He spoke as MSPs on Holyrood’s Transport Committee gave their backing to the policy – which builds on existing free bus travel for those aged under 19.

The transport minister told the committee that extending this to all those aged under 22 had “enormous potential” and was a “fantastic opportunity”.

That was despite telling MSPs that the Scottish Government currently has only “guesstimates” on how many young people will take advantage of the policy when it comes into effect from January 31 2022.

Mr Dey said: “We won’t initially see the kind of levels of usage that we ultimately are going to see. There will be a soft period where we will undoubtedly see an uptake in usage, and we will have to build upon that.

“So we have estimates, but they are guesstimates, frankly, about levels of usage.

“But we are confident this is going to be a major success as a policy.”

While bus operators will be reimbursed for all travellers who benefit from free tickets, the committee heard the payments for this would be less than the full cost of an adult fare.

And Tory MSP Liam Kerr raised concerns that that could mean charges for other passengers would have to rise.

The Conservative told Mr Dey that the money bus operators would receive would be “significantly less” than a full adult fare, demanding to know if there was “any risk that adult fares may have to increase at any point to compensate for lost revenue”

Transport minister Graeme Dey has dismissed concerns that fares for other passengers could have to rise as a result of the decision to extend free bus travel to all those aged under 22 (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But the minister told him: “We don’t believe that to be a risk because we are working very closely with the operators, the bus operators on this scheme.

“The levels of reimbursement have been shaped very much on that dialogue and we are committed to return to these numbers in due course if anything emerges that suggests that the levels of reimbursement are not appropriate.

“So we don’t anticipate an issue of the type you are flagging.”

Mr Dey told the committee: “Free bus travel for people under 22 will help strengthen our response to the climate emergency, and support our green recovery by embedding sustainable travel habits in young people.”

The policy is being brought in as part of a budget deal between the Scottish Government and the Greens.

And Green MSP, Mark Ruskell, said: “This is going to be a brilliant policy. I think it is going to be transformational for young people. So many young people, particularly in rural areas, are excluded by the price of bus travel.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier