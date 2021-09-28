£25 million fund announced to help Scottish firms increase ventilation

Small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland will be able to apply for a share of a £25 million fund designed to increase ventilation and stave off Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the funding package on Tuesday, as she updated MSPs on the pandemic.

Following recommendations made by a group led by Professor Tim Sharpe of Strathclyde University, the First Minister said the fund is expected to start paying out in November.

Businesses will be able to apply for grants to help improve ventilation in their premises and reduce coronavirus spread. A new package targets a wide range of high risk settings in the hospitality and leisure sectors.

She told MSPs: “This support – which will include grants – will help these businesses make necessary adjustments to their premises including, for example, the installation of carbon dioxide monitors or alterations to windows and vents.

“The fund – which we expect to start making payments in November – will initially target higher risk sectors where people spend significant amounts of time in close proximity to each other, such as hospitality and leisure.

“We will set out more details of the eligibility criteria and the application process over the next few weeks.

“However, I hope this funding package will help many small and medium-sized businesses make indoor settings safer, especially through the winter months.”