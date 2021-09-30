Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Auditors praise Covid vaccination progress

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.44pm
More than 90% of adults have received a jab (Jane Barlow/PA)
Auditors have praised the progress of Scotland’s coronavirus vaccination programme but said uptake has been lower among certain groups.

By September 17, more than 90% of over-18s had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination, a report from Audit Scotland said.

However, those from the most deprived areas and certain ethnic minority backgrounds have had lower levels of uptake, a trend which has been seen elsewhere in the UK.

Uptake was also lower among younger age groups.

For 18 to 29-year-olds, uptake was at 76%, while the figure stood at 100% for those over 60.

The report noted the government and the NHS were working to tailor vaccine messaging for groups where uptake has been low.

Auditor general Stephen Boyle said: “The delivery of the vaccination programme has been a success so far, with good collaboration and new digital tools developed to help the process.

“Early scenario planning by the Scottish Government and NHS boards has allowed them to continue to react quickly to formal UK clinical advice.

“There is now an opportunity for the Scottish Government to use what it’s learned to manage the challenges of the next part of the vaccine programme, and the wider delivery of NHS services.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane said there should be more advertising on social media (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Responding to the report, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The vaccination scheme has been an incredible success across Scotland and the United Kingdom. However, there can be no room for complacency from the SNP.

“It is clear that many aspects of their vaccination strategy are not working right now.

“They are failing to reach young people and many people in our BAME and deprived communities.

“SNP ministers must urgently rethink their approach to ensure uptake is as high as possible.

“They should be exploring advertising on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

“That is where young people will access this vital information.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I welcome the latest Audit Scotland report recognising the excellent progress, strong partnership working and planning which has helped us deliver a successful programme.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the delivery of the roll-out. It is testament to their hard work and dedication that more than eight million Covid-19 vaccinations – both first and second doses – have now been administered in Scotland.

“We have taken into account what we have learned so far in drawing up our plans for the next stages of Scotland’s largest ever vaccination programme and look forward to its continued success.”

