Social care sector contributes more than £5.1bn to Scottish economy – report

The social care sector contributes more than £5.1 billion to the Scottish economy, a new report shows.

The sector contributes more than £3.3 billion in gross value added (GVA), according to the study entitled Scotland’s Care Sector: An Economic Driver.

Commissioned by care charity Enable Scotland, the report by BiGGAR Economics was released on Thursday.

The study also found that £1.1 billion GVA was contributed by care staff spending their wages, along with £800 million GVA through the sectors supply chains and supporting industries.

Theresa Shearer, the CEO of Enable Group, said: “This new report lays out a detailed economic analysis that strengthens the case for significant investment in social care, and in particular, demonstrates how enhanced pay for the frontline social care workforce brings benefits to the wider economy.

“As the population ages and expectations of truly human rights-driven, self-directed support rightly grow, the social care sector must no longer be viewed as some expensive burden, but as a thriving engine of inclusive, sustainable growth for the future Scottish economy.”

Professor Nick Watson, the chairman of disability studies at Glasgow University, said the report “turned the tables” on the perceptions of social care.

“Too often, care is presented as a burden; as something that we, as a society, are forced to provide and as a drain on our economy; using up resources that would be better employed elsewhere,” he said.

“In this excellent report, Enable have turned the tables on this idea and have been able to show the contribution care and the care sector makes to our economy.

“It is, as the report demonstrates, one of Scotland’s largest industries, employing large numbers of people and generating wealth in the process. The care sector should be seen as an asset to our community and not a burden.

“Investment in the care sector will not just provide better support for those it cares for, it will also help to boost our economy and provide good, secure and rewarding jobs.

“Hopefully, this report will start moving discussions forward and help to change the way the financing and economy of care and the care sector are framed.”

The report also found that more than 300,000 jobs are supported by the care sector, 206,410 directly, 49,510 through supply chains and 41,100 as a result of staff spending in the wider economy.